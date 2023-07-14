Beat the heat: Local weekend getaways and activities to cool off

One Texas resident is sharing ideas for fun weekend trips to escape the Texas heat.

Jessica Serna is a Texas travel blogger.

In college, Serna received a scholarship allowing her to spend five months in Granada, Spain.

When she returned, she wanted to continue traveling but trips across the country every weekend didn't fit with her schedule.

So she decided to take weekend trips to local destinations and document it on Instagram.

Soon she realized how many travel opportunities there were in Texas.

That's when she started her website, MyCurlyAdventures.com, to provide people with a resource for local traveling.

Now, she has over 190 thousand followers on Instagram and over half a million on TikTok.

On Friday, Serna joined FOX 4 anchor Lauren Przybyl on Good Day to recommend good places to get away.

Cruisin' Tikis

Serna suggests talking a trip to Lake Ray Hubbard and take a cruise on a tiki. Cruisin' Tikis is similar to a floating tiki bar.

Customers can take a public or book a private cruse on the water. You can even bring your dog.

Serna said it is a good way for people to go out and enjoy the lake.

Sunset Sail

If you are looking for something a bit romantic, Sail with Scott on Lake Ray Hubbard is a sunset cruise where people can take a ride on a sailboat and watch the sun set into the lake.

People are allowed to bring their own food and drinks on the journey as well.

Serna highly recommends this location, and it is actually where she got engaged.

Rockin' The River

Experience live music while relaxing in the river at Rockin' The River at the Panther Pavilion in Fort Worth.

People can go listen to a live concert while floating on a tube in the water.

Serna said this is a good spot to remain cool while enjoying a live performance.

You bring your own tube but drinks and snacks are available on site.

The events on Thursday nights are free, and it is ten dollars for parking.

If You Are Willing to Travel

San Marcos

This Texas destination offers countless opportunities to be in the water.

At San Marcos, you can go snorkeling, tubing at a park, and paddle-boarding.

Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a short flight or long drive away but Serna said it is still a good option for a weekend getaway.

Here you can swim with sharks, visit the aquarium, and go to the beach.

There are also opportunities to do unique activities like glow kayaking and learning how to wind surf.

Where do I go for more information?

You can follow Serna's adventures and get more destination recommendations on her website.