Baylor University lifts shelter-in-place after 'dangerous situation' on Waco campus

The Brief Baylor University lifted a lockdown after a police chase of a Kia SUV ended with three suspects fleeing on foot near campus Thursday. The university was locked down as a precaution. The suspects are no longer on campus, but their current status remains unknown.



Baylor University lifted a shelter-in-place order after they called for people on its Waco campus to seek shelter due to a "dangerous situation."

What we know:

Texas DPS says shortly before noon, troopers attempted to pull over a Kia SUV for a traffic violation on I-35, just south of Waco.

The driver did not stop and police chased the vehicle.

DPS says the driver and two suspects jumped out of the vehicle on Bagby Avenue, and ran from the area.

As a precaution, Baylor University was asked to lockdown.

The school posted on social media urging people to stay away from doors and windows.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the school posted in all caps.

DPS said there was no indication the suspects are armed.

At 1:15 p.m., the school said there is no longer a threat to campus. Law enforcement told the school that the suspects are no longer on campus.

What we don't know:

Texas DPS did not share any information about the status of the suspects.

Live Updates

1:23 p.m.

The shelter in place at Baylor University has been lifted.

The school says there is no threat to the campus and that the suspects are no longer on campus.

1:17 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety shared an update on the situation.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia SUV for a traffic violation on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 325, south of Waco.

The driver failed to stop and fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle continued to evade until reaching Bagby Avenue, where the driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

As a precaution, Baylor University has been asked to maintain its lockdown while authorities continue searching the area for the suspects. At this time, there is no indication that any of the suspects are armed; however, we urge the public to remain vigilant and use caution.

1:10 p.m.

The Waco Police Department says it is currently assisting DPS, looking for suspects involved in the pursuit near Baylor University.

12:42 p.m.

Baylor urges people on its Waco campus to continue sheltering in place.

Multiple police agencies pursued robbery suspects who were last seen on campus.

12:40 p.m.

The Baylor Alert has been posted on the Baylor University website.

No additional information has been released.

12:11 p.m.

