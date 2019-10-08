Bartender won’t be charged for over-serving suspect in Plano mass shooting

article

A Plano bartender will not face charges for over-serving a man who later killed eight people.

A Collin County grand jury refused to indict Lindsey Glass. She served Spencer Hight at the now-closed Local Public House bar.

Glass later texted a friend about his drinking and bizarre behavior. She said co-workers notified police about his threatening remarks.

After leaving the bar, Hight killed his estranged wife and seven other people at a Cowboys watch party.

He was shot and killed by the first officer who arrived at the murder scene.

His blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit for driving.