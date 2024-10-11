Former President Barack Obama endorses Colin Allred for Senate

The Brief Former President Barack Obama endorses Colin Allred for Texas Senator Allred is winning among independent voters, earning 51% of those votes, compared to just 43% for Cruz. Election day is Nov. 5



Former President Barack Obama gave his support Friday to Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred in his campaign against Ted Cruz.

Allred sent a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the video from Obama.

Obama says in the video, "Texas, the stakes in this election could not be higher. That's why I'm asking you to vote for my friend Colin Allred to be your next senator. Like me, Colin was raised by a single mom. He knows the impact of rising costs on middle-class families. Colin learned what it meant to lead when his teammates made him captain of the Baylor football team. And after playing in the NFL, he became a voting rights attorney before getting elected to Congress. Now, you have the chance to elect a senator who will defend your freedoms instead of taking them away. Someone who will protect Social Security and Medicare instead of weakening them. Someone who actually cares about Texas. That's why it is so important to get out and vote for Colin Allred for Senate."

Allred worked as a part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama Administration.

The Dallas Congressman has recently received endorsements Democrats and moderate Republicans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez recently made the trip to Texas to encourage voters to turn out for Allred.

Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have also endorsed Allred.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 5 points, new poll shows

Despite the endorsements, new polling shows Republican incumbent Ted Cruz holds a 5-point lead over his Democratic challenger in the highly competitive Senate race.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) speaks to constituents during a roundtable discussion on August 29, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Allred gathered with industry leaders, workers and local business leaders Expand

The Marist poll shows 51 percent of likely voters in Texas siding with Cruz, compared to 46 percent backing Allred.

Allred is winning among independent voters, earning 51% of those votes, compared to just 43% for Cruz, according to polling.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz-Colin Allred: Where the candidates stand on the issues

Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.