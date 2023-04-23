DWI suspect arrested after crashing into Balch Springs police vehicle

article

Balch Springs police released the name and mug shot of the man they said crashed into a police SUV while intoxicated.

Police said Benigno Gomez slammed into the police vehicle on the side of a highway as officers were speaking to another driver.

After crashing into the SUV, which had its emergency lights on, police said Gomez tried to drive away, but didn't get far because his car only had three tires.

No officers were seriously injured.

Gomez suffered minor injuries and is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, evading arrest, and striking an unattended police vehicle.