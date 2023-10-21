Balch Springs police release video of suspect in murder

Balch Springs police released new surveillance video in an attempt to track down a suspect in a capital murder.

20-year-old Fernando Martinez Godina was killed inside his car in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

The suspect is seen running away from the car, which was parked at the Autumn Road Apartments near Balch Springs Road and Quail Drive.

Godina was robbed of several THC vape pens and police believe the suspect could be selling them.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Balch Springs police.