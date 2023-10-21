Expand / Collapse search

Balch Springs police release video of suspect in murder

By
Published 
Balch Springs
FOX 4

RAW: Suspect in Balch Springs capital murder

Balch Springs police released surveillance video of a suspect involved in a capital murder at the Autumn Run Apartments.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Balch Springs police released new surveillance video in an attempt to track down a suspect in a capital murder.

20-year-old Fernando Martinez Godina was killed inside his car in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

The suspect is seen running away from the car, which was parked at the Autumn Road Apartments near Balch Springs Road and Quail Drive.

Godina was robbed of several THC vape pens and police believe the suspect could be selling them. 

Featured

Balch Springs murder suspect turns himself in to Dallas County Jail
article

Balch Springs murder suspect turns himself in to Dallas County Jail

After a search that lasted more than two months, U.S. Marshals said they finally have the fugitive wanted for a murder in Balch Springs.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Balch Springs police.