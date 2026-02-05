Suspect arrested in Balch Springs bank robbery

article

The Brief Balch Springs police have made an arrest related to the Wednesday robbery outside a Chase Bank. The suspect's name has not been released. An armored car employee was critically injured during the robbery. The shooter fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The FBI and local police are now leading the investigation. Balch Springs PD said there is no threat to the public.



Balch Springs police have a suspect in custody related to the Wednesday robbery outside a Chase Bank.

Arrest made in Balch Springs bank robbery

What we know:

Balch Springs PD announced the arrest Thursday evening. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released. Balch Springs PD say the investigation is still ongoing.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. outside the Chase Bank on Lake June Road, just southeast of Dallas.

Balch Springs Police Chief Brent Hurley said a man who appears to be the employee of a local armored car company was found with critical injuries in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and got away with an undetermined amount of cash. It's not clear if the suspect escaped in a car or by foot.

The FBI will take the lead on the investigation because the case involves an armored car robbery and a shooting, which the FBI said meets the threshold for a federal violent crime.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Balch Springs Police Department or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI.