Armored car employee shot outside Balch Springs bank

Balch Springs police and the FBI are investigating a robbery and shooting on Wednesday morning outside a bank.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. outside the Chase Bank on Balch Springs Road and Lake June Road, just southeast of Dallas.

Balch Springs Police Chief Brent Hurley said a man who appears to be the employee of a local armored car company was found with critical injuries in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI will take the lead on the investigation because police said a bank robbery also occurred.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, yet again, we are here at the scene of a violent act involving an armored car employee or a bank. It’s all too familiar that we see in Dallas and the surrounding areas that this kind of incident, our violent crimes task force was notified by the Balch Springs Police Department of this occurrence and immediately responded," said Jeremy Wright, the assistant special agent in charge for FBI Dallas.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Balch Springs Police Department or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI.