It's the first day of school for students in 29 North Texas school districts

Students in more than two dozen North Texas school districts are returning to the classroom Wednesday morning.

Plano, Frisco, Lewisville and McKinney ISDs are the largest of the 29 districts starting school.

MORE: Back-to-School News

Eight districts starting on Wednesday have some sort of a four-day schedule this year. That includes Honey Grove, Italy, and Terrell ISDs.

Plano ISD approved a new security plan on the eve of the new school year. Trustees gave the green light to a school marshal program.

The district already had school resource officers at its secondary schools and daily rotations at elementary schools.

The new program will ensure every campus has an officer present full-time.

Trustees made the change to comply with the new state law requiring armed officers at every campus in the state.

Meanwhile, Frisco ISD is preparing to open two new middle schools. It’s what some are calling a symbol of continual growth.

Back in the 1990s, the district had four schools in total. The new Wilkinson Middle School and Wortham Intermediate School bring that number up to 77.

#Ready4School

FOX 4 wants to see your first day of school pictures. Share them on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page and you may see them on TV.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

School Districts Starting on Aug. 9