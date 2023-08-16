It’s the first day of school for students in Arlington ISD and 80 other districts
ARLINGTON, Texas - More than 80 North Texas school districts including Arlington ISD will welcome students back to class Wednesday morning.
Arlington ISD will begin the year without a full-time superintendent after its lone finalist opted not to take the job.
For now, Dr. Steven Wurtz is serving as interim superintendent. He said the district is still working to meet new state requirements to have an armed guard on every campus.
"All of our secondary campuses currently have a school resource officer that's armed. We're currently working on our elementary, but I think we're pretty close and we hope to be able to be in compliance by Sept. 1," he said.
That item is on the school board's agenda for Thursday's meeting.
Some students in Arlington are starting the year in newly-built schools.
Berry Elementary was originally built in 1955. It was demolished in 2021 after bond voters agreed to replace the aging facility with a modern learning environment.
The new campus is 100,000 square feet with grade-specific pods, a media center, fine arts classrooms, and STEM laboratories.
Parents and staff said it's been a long time coming.
"Each room, each grade has a pod. You have a great big library. I'm excited to see what Moms with Muffins looks like this year," said Tasha Tyler, an Arlington ISD parent. "The old Berry that was here, we witnessed that their cousins went to this school before. It's good to see it develop."
"It's not so much about the new building but the opportunities in the new building. We're excited to get our learning started. Our kids have had a break. Now it's time to get it back started," said Rose Ravin, the principal at Berry Elementary.
The district is also launching a new high school program called P-Tech or Pathways in Technology. It will focus on engineering and design to prepare students for a career.
"Our goal is that when students graduate they can have meaningful employment. P-Tech allows them to have internships so they can walk right onto a job, not only with a degree but with a workforce certification," Dr. Wurtz said.
Other districts starting Wednesday include Aledo, Birdville, Keller, Mansfield, Red Oak, and Weatherford ISDs.
