Baby gorilla from Fort Worth Zoo bonding with foster mom in Cleveland

Published  April 4, 2024 8:10am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

So far, things are going well for the baby gorilla from the Fort Worth Zoo that was moved to a zoo in Cleveland. She appears to be settling in with her foster family.

DALLAS - A baby gorilla born at the Fort Worth Zoo appears to be bonding with her new foster mom in Ohio.

The Cleveland Metro Park Zoo said its gorilla named Fredricka immediately picked up baby Jameela after they were introduced recently.

It was the first time a female gorilla had properly held Jameela.

She was born in January after an emergency C-section. After that, her biological mom did not show the necessary maternal instincts.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s attempts to train a surrogate mother failed.

She moved to Cleveland last month.

If things go as planned, the zoo could open its gorilla habitat for the public to view Jameela soon.