Baby gorilla from Fort Worth Zoo bonding with foster mom in Cleveland

A baby gorilla born at the Fort Worth Zoo appears to be bonding with her new foster mom in Ohio.

The Cleveland Metro Park Zoo said its gorilla named Fredricka immediately picked up baby Jameela after they were introduced recently.

It was the first time a female gorilla had properly held Jameela.

She was born in January after an emergency C-section. After that, her biological mom did not show the necessary maternal instincts.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s attempts to train a surrogate mother failed.

She moved to Cleveland last month.

Related article

If things go as planned, the zoo could open its gorilla habitat for the public to view Jameela soon.