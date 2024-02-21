Azle man charged with murder in 17-year-old's fatal fentanyl overdose

An Azle man has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old in Bedford overdosed on fentanyl.

Police say 19-year-old Kaeden Farish sold fentanyl-laced pills to the 17-year-old in January prior to their death.

Kaeden Farish (Source: Bedford Police)

Farish was arrested on February 2 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and murder under a new Texas law which created a new penalty for supplying fentanyl that results in death.

Several people in Texas have been charged with murder in connection to fatal overdoses since the law went into effect in September 2023.

He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail being held on $175,000 bond.