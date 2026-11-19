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The Brief Avelo Airlines launched two new nonstop routes from McKinney National Airport to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. The airline now flies to five destinations from McKinney and plans to expand to 11 cities by mid-December. Last week, Avelo started its initial service from McKinney with flights to Las Vegas, Fort Myers and Orlando.



Avelo Airlines launched two new nonstop routes from McKinney National Airport to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa on Thursday.

Expanding Collin County flights

What we know:

The new service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport operates six days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flights to Tampa International Airport run four days a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Last week, Avelo started its initial service from McKinney with flights to Las Vegas, Fort Myers and Orlando.

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Dig deeper:

The airline plans to add six more destinations from McKinney in mid-December, bringing its total network from the airport to 11 cities.

Flights to Atlanta, Denver and Sarasota/Bradenton begin Dec. 16. Service to Nashville, New Orleans and West Palm Beach starts on Dec. 17.

What they're saying:

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said the new routes give North Texans more options to reach Florida.

"Last week, we celebrated the opening of DTX alongside the North Texas community, and today we’re adding two of Florida’s most popular destinations with our first flights to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa," Levy said. "Collin County has shown up for us at every step, and these new routes give North Texans even more convenient, affordable ways to reach the beach, the bay and everything in between."