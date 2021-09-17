Expand / Collapse search

Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum returns with Bugtopia theme

By FOX 4 Staff
Dallas
The beautiful Dallas Arboretum is all fixed up for autumn and this year the pumpkin patch has some competition. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a preview of the Bugtopia larger-than-life insect topiaries.

DALLAS - Autumn at the Arboretum has returned to the Dallas Arboretum, but this year there is also a Bugtopia theme happening.

The theme features bugged-out pumpkin houses, insect encounters, and the arboretum will release certain species that help local plants.

There is also a maze and 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. 

It takes a real effort to get the set up just right. 

Autumn at the Arboretum starts Saturday, September 18, and runs through Halloween.