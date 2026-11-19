The Brief Hundreds of North Texas high school students are competing for scholarships and jobs at the seventh annual Auto Tech Competition at Texas Motor Speedway. Hosted by the North Texas Automobile Dealers, the event connects students with local dealerships offering mentorship and sponsored training to address technician shortages. The two-day competition concludes Thursday with hands-on events and activities such as rides around the racetrack.



The seventh annual Auto Tech Competition is happening this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

The event is put on by the North Texas Automobile Dealers as a way to put students in front of dealers who are ready to mentor and hire.

What we know:

More than 200 high school automotive tech students from across the region are currently competing on teams for scholarships and jobs.

Auto dealers from North Texas are also using the opportunity to identify students for careers as auto technicians. The dealerships sponsor selected students for specialized training.

It all started as an idea to remedy the dwindling workforce of auto technicians needed to work on the vehicles we drive every day.

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What they're saying:

Some former students who have gone through the training and now have careers returned to the competition on Thursday to help motivate the new students.

"I think honestly this program is a great way to get your foot in the door at a dealership or any kind of automotive shop. I think it puts your name out there a lot," said Patrick Lewter, a competition alum.

"We had a big issue with technicians, and young technicians. Our technicians were all baby boomers and they were starting to retire. We were running into a real employee problem. With this event we’ve not only been able to find kids interested in auto tech, but we’ve been able to move toward standardizing auto tech in high schools and also community colleges," said Don Herring with Don Herring Mitsubishi.

What's next:

The two-day event runs through Thursday. While Wednesday focused more on networking and education, Thursday was about hands-on competitions and fun activities such as rides around Texas Motor Speedway.

After last year’s event, 75 students were given jobs.