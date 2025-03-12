Authorities thwart Dallas County credit card skimmer operation

article

Authorities estimate they prevented $5.2 million in losses to victims in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after taking apart a credit card skimming operation that led to the arrest of two Romanian citizens.

What we know:

Petruta Camelia Ciuperca, 34, and Alexandru Constantin, 34, were each charged with engaging in organized activity, fraudulent use or possession of card information of more than 50 items, and unlawful interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications.

Both were booked into the Dallas County jail.

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center said they performed a search of the duo's home and for a fully operational credit card skimmer factory, where they were making skimming devices to attach to ATMs.

Authorities also found hundreds of altered credit cards with stolen victim information and around $16,000 in cash, tools and equipment to make the devices.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the critical importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in combating financial crimes," Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center Special Agent Jerry Alvarez said. "Our joint efforts have significantly disrupted an organization that posed a severe threat to individuals and businesses in Texas."

What we don't know:

Officials said they are searching for a third person tied to the operation, but have not named them.

It is unclear if the compromised personal information was used or at what locations the skimmers were targeting.