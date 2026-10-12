Authorities seek help identifying man's body found in Possum Kingdom Lake

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The Brief First responders recovered the body of an unidentified man from shallow water near a Graford camp on Sunday morning. Authorities describe the deceased as a white male in his early-to-mid 40s with reddish-gray pompadour hair, wearing black Adidas shorts with no shirt. Investigators estimate the body was in the water for at least 48 hours, and no matching missing person reports have been filed.



Authorities in Palo Pinto County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake on Sunday morning.

Body recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake

What we know:

Deputies with the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded at approximately 8:53 a.m. to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman’s Camp in Graford, Texas. Responders recovered the body of an unidentified male from shallow water near a dock.

Investigators estimate the man had been in the water for at least 48 hours. No identification was found on the body, and officials said no abandoned watercraft were located in the surrounding area.

The deceased is described as a white male in his early to mid-40s. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds with brown/reddish-gray hair styled in a slicked-back pompadour. He was wearing black Adidas shorts with white stripes, but no shirt.

As of Monday, officials stated that no known missing person reports match the description.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085.