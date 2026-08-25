Dallas police officer fired for evading arrest in prostitution case

The Brief Senior Corporal Joshua Gonzalez was fired for fleeing police during a prostitution investigation in October. Fleet, video, and phone records linked Gonzalez to a City of Dallas vehicle that sped away from officers. Gonzalez turned himself in to face criminal charges in April and was terminated on Monday following a disciplinary hearing.



Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux fired a police officer who was accused of evading arrest in a prostitution case.

What we know:

Sr. Cpl. Joshua Gonzalez was terminated following a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

The department said he engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for evading arrest, and he failed to obey a lawful order given by a superior officer.

Gonzalez had been a member of the department since August 2010.

He was assigned to the Criminal Intelligence Division.

Joshua Gonzalez (Dallas County Jail)

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the alleged crime happened near Harry Hines Boulevard this past October.

Dallas police officers in a marked patrol unit spotted a black Ford Fusion on the side of the road with two females who appeared to be prostitutes. As the officers approached, the vehicle sped off.

The officers followed the vehicle for about 15 seconds with lights and sirens on before deciding to "let'em go," according to the affidavit. They shared the vehicle's license plate information with investigators.

Investigators later learned that the vehicle was registered to the City of Dallas and assigned to the police department's Criminal Intelligence Division. Video cameras, police fleet records, cellphone records, and witness statements helped police identify Gonzalez as the driver.

Police believe he "intentionally and knowingly evaded detention with a motor vehicle when he immediately fled from Dallas police officers who attempted to conduct a lawful traffic stop," the affidavit states.

Gonzalez turned himself in to face criminal charges in April.