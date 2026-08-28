Ross Fire is now the second-largest wildfire ever in North Texas

The Brief Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers remain in Palo Pinto and Jack counties battling the Ross Fire, which has grown to more than 85,000 acres. As of the last update, the wildfire is 26% contained and stands as the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in the area. Power line crews have been busy trying to keep the lights on as the wildfire damages utilities.



Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers are in Palo Pinto and Jack counties still battling the Ross Fire. It’s now the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in North Texas.

Ross Fire Latest

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What we know:

As of Friday morning, the Ross Fire has grown to more than 85,000 acres and is about 26% contained. For some context, that’s roughly five times the size of DFW International Airport.

Better weather on Thursday helped the firefighters make progress.

Mineral Wells Fire and EMS shared video of their crews battling the flames alongside other departments. They got up close with a plane dropping water on the fire.

Bulldozers have also been working to clear paths through the debris so that work can continue.

And power line crews have been busy trying to keep the lights on as the wildfire damages utilities in the area.

United Cooperative Services said 325 power poles have been damaged or knocked down by the fire. About half of them have been replaced.

What we don't know:

There’s still no word on what caused the fire, which started near Highway 180 in Palo Pinto.

Officials also have not given a firm timeline for when the fire will be fully contained or under control, citing unpredictable factors like weather, winds, and humidity.

No injuries have been reported.

Retreat ranch damaged by fire

Lake Godstone is just one of the properties in the area reporting major damage from the fires. It’s a nature sports retreat ranch typically used for camping and family reunions.

Volunteer firefighters managed to save most of the structures there. They used jugs and buckets filled with water from the nearby lake to put out hot spots.

But the ranch manager said nearly all of their vegetation was burned in the fire.

"It means a lot to me. I’ve been here five years. I really did a lot of hard work in here, built this place up and made sure everything was nice for the guests to get here," said Dominic Derosa. "It’s gonna take a while to clean it up, and a lot of work to get it done. Probably in the screen the grass will grow back but I don’t know how long it’s going to take all the trees to come back."

He estimated the fire has caused millions of dollars in damage.

How You Can Help

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for Palo Pinto County ESD1, said the firefighters on the front lines have already received an overwhelming number of donations of food, water, and other items. At this point, the department is asking for monetary donations to help pay for firefighting equipment and supplies.

There are also other organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex collecting donations to help the affected families, displaced pets and livestock, and with other needs.

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