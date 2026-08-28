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Ross Fire is now the second-largest wildfire ever in North Texas

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FOX 4
Wildfires
Published August 28, 2026 7:40 AM CDT
Published August 28, 2026 7:40 AM CDT
Ross Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in North Texas
Ross Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in North Texas

Ross Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in North Texas

The Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties has claimed 85,000 acres and is now the second-largest wildfire ever in North Texas. At last check, it was 26% contained.

The Brief

    • Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers remain in Palo Pinto and Jack counties battling the Ross Fire, which has grown to more than 85,000 acres.
    • As of the last update, the wildfire is 26% contained and stands as the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in the area.
    • Power line crews have been busy trying to keep the lights on as the wildfire damages utilities.

PALO PINTO, Texas - Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers are in Palo Pinto and Jack counties still battling the Ross Fire. It’s now the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in North Texas.

Ross Fire Latest

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What we know:

As of Friday morning, the Ross Fire has grown to more than 85,000 acres and is about 26% contained. For some context, that’s roughly five times the size of DFW International Airport.

Better weather on Thursday helped the firefighters make progress.

Mineral Wells Fire and EMS shared video of their crews battling the flames alongside other departments. They got up close with a plane dropping water on the fire.

Bulldozers have also been working to clear paths through the debris so that work can continue.

And power line crews have been busy trying to keep the lights on as the wildfire damages utilities in the area. 

United Cooperative Services said 325 power poles have been damaged or knocked down by the fire. About half of them have been replaced.

What we don't know:

There’s still no word on what caused the fire, which started near Highway 180 in Palo Pinto.

Officials also have not given a firm timeline for when the fire will be fully contained or under control, citing unpredictable factors like weather, winds, and humidity.

No injuries have been reported.

Retreat ranch damaged by fire

Firefighters work to save popular ranch from Ross Fire
Firefighters work to save popular ranch from Ross Fire

Firefighters work to save popular ranch from Ross Fire

A popular ranch and vacation destination in Palo Pinto County saw much of its vegetation burned by the Ross Fire, but volunteer firefighters helped save many of the structures on the 188-acre land. FOX 4's David Sentendrey has more on their efforts.

Lake Godstone is just one of the properties in the area reporting major damage from the fires. It’s a nature sports retreat ranch typically used for camping and family reunions.

Volunteer firefighters managed to save most of the structures there. They used jugs and buckets filled with water from the nearby lake to put out hot spots.

But the ranch manager said nearly all of their vegetation was burned in the fire.

"It means a lot to me. I’ve been here five years. I really did a lot of hard work in here, built this place up and made sure everything was nice for the guests to get here," said Dominic Derosa. "It’s gonna take a while to clean it up, and a lot of work to get it done. Probably in the screen the grass will grow back but I don’t know how long it’s going to take all the trees to come back."

He estimated the fire has caused millions of dollars in damage.

How You Can Help

Volunteers help crews battling Ross Fire in Texas
Volunteers help crews battling Ross Fire in Texas

Volunteers help crews battling Ross Fire in Texas

Crews in Palo Pinto and Jack counties have made a bit of progress putting out the massive Ross Fire that has now grown to 85,000 acres. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga reports live from a church near Possum Kingdom Lake that has been turned into somewhat of a command post and break area for the firefighters.

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for Palo Pinto County ESD1, said the firefighters on the front lines have already received an overwhelming number of donations of food, water, and other items. At this point, the department is asking for monetary donations to help pay for firefighting equipment and supplies.

There are also other organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex collecting donations to help the affected families, displaced pets and livestock, and with other needs.

Related

How to help the North Texas wildfire victims and firefighters
article

How to help the North Texas wildfire victims and firefighters

North Texas agencies, animal shelters, and school districts are collecting donations to support the firefighters and families impacted by the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties.

The Source: The information in this article comes from broadcast reporting, interviews with affected business owners, and updates provided by local emergency officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

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