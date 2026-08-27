Large grass fires erupt in Dallas County, Van Zandt County

The Brief Multiple agencies are fighting a 100+ acre grass fire in Van Zandt County, about 50 miles east of Dallas. The fire has burned a large amount of land already, and officials say multiple homes are in the direct path of the fire. Another fire has broken out near Malloy Bridge Road in Wilmer, a city in Dallas County about 20 miles south-east of Dallas.



Two significant grass fires have broken out in Dallas County and Van Zandt County.

Van Zandt County grass fire

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What we know:

The Myrtle Springs Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies are responding to a grass fire located near Van Zandt County Road 3406 and Highway 64.

The fire is located about 50 miles east of Dallas. Officials are calling it the Corky Fire, and say it has burned 150 acres and is 5% contained as of 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

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Sky 4 captured video of farm equipment set ablaze by the fire.

Officials say multiple homes have been in the direct path of the fire, which has spread rapidly. Heavy smoke is blocking neighboring roads, and officials ask the public to stay away while first responders fight the fire.

Wilmer grass fire

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What we know:

In Wilmer, a city south of Dallas, a grass fire has broken out near I-45 and West Malloy Bridge Road.

The blaze is near Patrick Baptist Church, but the church is currently unaffected by the fire.

It's unknown how large the fire is right now, or how much of it has been contained.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.