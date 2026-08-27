Missing Fort Worth man's body found at abandoned power plant

The Brief Fort Worth Police confirmed the body of Adam White was found at the former TXU Power Plant on August 20. White had been reported missing on June 1, prompting an investigation by Fort Worth PD. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not determined White's cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play.



A missing man's body was found in an abandoned Fort Worth power plant earlier this month.

Body found at Fort Worth power plant

What we know:

On August 20, Fort Worth Police found a deceased person at the now-defunct TXU Power Plant.

Today, Fort Worth PD confirmed the identity of the deceased individual was Adam White.

White had been reported missing in June, and had been investigating his disappearance.

Crime Scene graphic

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death for White.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

Fort Worth PD's investigation into White's death remains ongoing.