Missing Fort Worth man's body found at abandoned power plant
FORT WORTH, Texas - A missing man's body was found in an abandoned Fort Worth power plant earlier this month.
Body found at Fort Worth power plant
What we know:
On August 20, Fort Worth Police found a deceased person at the now-defunct TXU Power Plant.
Today, Fort Worth PD confirmed the identity of the deceased individual was Adam White.
White had been reported missing in June, and had been investigating his disappearance.
Crime Scene graphic
What we don't know:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death for White.
Police do not believe foul play was involved.
Fort Worth PD's investigation into White's death remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.