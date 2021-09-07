Two dead following murder-suicide at downtown Houston hotel: HPD

Houston police are now investigating following a murder-suicide at a well-known downtown Houston hotel.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference that officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at the Marriott Marquis, just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Finner said when officers arrived, they found a white female in her late 20's and a Black male in his late 30's, dead inside the hotel lobby.

Authorities stated that at some point the male came into the hotel, shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

Finner stated that the shooting was not a random event and police believe there is some type of relationship between the two.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or victim at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and there is no other danger.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

