Two dead following murder-suicide at downtown Houston hotel: HPD

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 9 hours ago
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Investigation continues following murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston

FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice has the latest on the investigation following a murder-suicide at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating following a murder-suicide at a well-known downtown Houston hotel. 

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference that officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at the Marriott Marquis, just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Finner said when officers arrived, they found a white female in her late 20's and a Black male in his late 30's, dead inside the hotel lobby. 

VIDEO: HPD news conference following apparent murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner provides an update following an apparent murder-suicide at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.

Authorities stated that at some point the male came into the hotel, shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself. 

Finner stated that the shooting was not a random event and police believe there is some type of relationship between the two. 

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or victim at this time as the investigation is ongoing. 

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and there is no other danger.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting. 

