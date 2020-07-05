Authorities reminding North Texans to be safe when out on the water this summer

Many North Texans are still taking their Independence Day celebrations to area lakes this weekend.

After a 13-year-old drowned in Lake Grapevine Saturday evening, officials are continuing to warn everyone to stay safe while out having their fun.

The nice weather over the Fourth of July weekend meant people were out enjoying the fresh air at a number of North Texas lakes.

“We didn’t get to go to Galveston due to the pandemic, so we had to change our plans literally at the last minute,” Nikeecia Hall said.

Instead, Hall’s family enjoyed Lewisville Lake. They felt it was the best option during the pandemic.

“We still get to enjoy outside, so it’s really important to get out and move around, you know?” said Vendi Stepney, who also went out to Lewisville Lake.

Others are learned new tricks while at Grapevine Lake

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all fun and games this weekend.

“Someone was swimming in the water, a juvenile female, and she went under,” said Angel Miller, with the Texas Game Wardens.

A 13-year-old girl drowned at Rockledge Park at Grapevine Lake Saturday evening.

RELATED: 13-year-old drowns in Lake Grapevine on Fourth of July

Game wardens said it was an accident, and a reminder to stay safe while out on the water.

“They said they just looked away for a minute and then heard people start yelling,” Miller said.

They cite more reckless behavior than in year’s past.

“We have seen more alcohol consumption, especially in minors and things,” Miller explained.

Believing it’s a sign that people are tired of the pandemic.

“We just stay away from the people,” said Ramon Rodriguez, who was at Grapevine Lake Sunday.

There were even some people wearing masks while along the lake.

“I’m doing it for my protection and for your protection as well,” one person said.

With COVID-19 and social justice fights, it’s been a trying year for our country.

“It doesn’t really feel like there’s much to celebrate this year,” Tomlanobich said.

But for some, this weekend is a needed stress relief.

Officials just plead it’s celebrated safely.