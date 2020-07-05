13-year-old drowns in Lake Grapevine on Fourth of July

article

A 13-year-old girl drowned in Lake Grapevine on the Fourth of July.

Game wardens and rescue teams were called to the area just north of Rockledge Park, near Flower Mound's Lakeside Tower, just after 7 p.m.

Investigators said Angelica Moore was swimming with her sister and her sister's boyfriend when she went under and didn't resurface.

Crews were then called to the scene, and Moore's body was recovered about an hour later.

Investigators said everything points to an accidental drowning.