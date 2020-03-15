Austin's first drive-through coronavirus testing location open

Drive-through coronavirus testing has made its way to Austin.

Baylor, Scott & White Health has opened the first drive-through COVID-19 testing location at it's Austin North Burnet Clinic on Sunday. Although the drive-through may be open, patients must follow BSW Health's process before getting tested at the location.

BSW has put in place a system of testing, starting with an online questionnaire, that will allow health providers to determine if patients need additional testing.

"The results of this questionnaire may give reassurance about low risk with recommendations for hygiene and social distancing, or may recommend further evaluation for those with more significant risk," BSW Health wrote.

If health providers determine that a patient should be tested for COVID-19, then specimen collection can be arranged, including at the drive-through location. "This drive-thru specimen collection site at our Austin North Burnet clinic is one option patients might be directed to after they complete an online screening questionnaire and subsequent consultation with our medical team," BSW Health wrote.

BSW Health also noted that this service is for patients not experiencing a medical emergency.

"Specimen collection involves a nasal swab obtained by one of our medical team members, who will be wearing personal protective equipment in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and recommendations. After the specimen collection and consultation with our medical team, each patient is advised on appropriate next steps, which include isolating at home while awaiting test results.," BSW Health wrote.

Positive COVID-19 tests will then be reported to local and state health departments and the patient will be contacted as soon as the results are available.

The first drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Texas was opened Friday in San Antonio.

