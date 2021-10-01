Audit reveals Dallas police lost more files than first reported

article

The city of Dallas lost more police files than initially reported.

An audit showed that data was deleted in two separate incidents.

In March, the city said an IT worker made a mistake leading to more than 8 million police case files being deleted.

More than half of those files like photos, videos and case notes were recovered but the rest are gone forever.

The IT worker was fired.

The city’s audit revealed a second incident where another 4.5 million files were lost.

It’s unclear how much of that information was recovered.

The audit said more than 17,000 criminal cases were affected and it’s not clear if the Dallas County District Attorney will be able to prosecute them.

