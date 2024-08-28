Dallas man on skateboard hit by truck that never stopped to help

A 22-year-old Dallas man said he was knocked out cold when the driver of a truck struck him from behind.

That driver sped off, leaving him bleeding on the sidewalk.

Dallas police released images of the black Dodge truck with front-end damage they're looking for.

The crash happened on August 11 as the man was riding a skateboard home after visiting a friend.

Julian Barrera is now at home recovering but still in pain.

"When I first got hit, it was really, really bad," he recalled. "I broke down a couple times because the pain, I couldn’t stand it."

Barrera was hit by a truck while riding his skateboard home from a friend’s house in the Lake Highlands neighborhood. The truck never stopped.

It happened at 2:20 a.m. on Audelia Road.

"I was on the lane closest to the sidewalk and woke up on the sidewalk," Barrera said. "When I woke up, there were people around me telling me not to move in Spanish. They said cops are coming. Ambulance is coming."

Barrera broke his left leg and was bleeding from his head. He says the truck hit him from behind, and he blacked out.

Tuesday, Dallas police released photos of the black Dodge Ram 1500 wanted for the hit and run. The truck’s last known location was at a Quik Trip gas station at Royal Lane and 635. It has a missing front right light and right fender damage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Barrera’s older sister, Cassandra, has been in contact with the Dallas detective assigned to the case. She says he sent over this surveillance video of the Dodge Ram driving down Audelia Road just seconds after her brother was struck.

"You left my brother on the sidewalk bleeding. That pisses me off," she said. "It breaks my heart. I see how people are. I don’t see how people can be so evil."

Featured article

Barrera has a metal rod in his left leg. It could take several months to fully recover.

The Barreras are asking the driver to come forward and turn themselves in or if anyone recognizes the truck to call Dallas police.