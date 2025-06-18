Aubrey ambulance involved in fatal crash while responding to emergency call

article

The Brief An Aubrey Fire Department ambulance, responding to an emergency, was involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday. The driver of the second vehicle died from critical injuries, while two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under review by an outside police agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety.



What we know:

On Wednesday, June 18, an Aubrey Fire Department ambulance was involved in a tragic motor vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 424 and Fishtrap Road while responding to an emergency call on Highway 377.

Despite operating with emergency lights and sirens activated, the ambulance collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries and later passed away at the hospital.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The paramedics involved were unharmed and immediately provided care for the injured until other emergency personnel arrived.

The incident is currently under review by an outside police agency with support from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking loss," said City officials.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and extend our heartfelt condolences during this incredibly difficult time."