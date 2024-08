Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas police are investigating after an ATV hit a bicyclist in Pleasant Grove on Saturday night.

Police say the ATV driver was traveling north on N. St. Augustine Drive around 9:40 p.m.

A woman on a bike was crossing the road when the ATV hit her.

Both the bicyclist and the ATV driver were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not give an update on the status of their injuries.