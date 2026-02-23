Attorney says figure skating coach's victims were abused for years

The Brief An attorney representing victims in a sexual assault case against a local figure skating coach says the victims were abused for more than a year before reporting it to authorities. Attorney Zeke Fortenberry also says the allegations occurred at the Allen Community Ice Rink. 46-year-old Benjamin Shroats, a North Texas figure skating coach, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with indecency with a child and sexual assault.



The attorney representing victims of alleged abuse by a North Texas figure skating coach says the abuse went on for years before being reported to authorities.

What we know:

Allen police said officers arrested 47-year-old Benjamin Shroats at his residence Tuesday evening following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with two of his athletes.

Featured article

The investigation began Feb. 15 after a report was filed with the department, according to police. APD said one of the relationships reportedly began when the athlete was a minor.

Shroats was arraigned on one count of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault. The sexual assault charge stems from allegations involving a second victim, police said.

What they're saying:

An attorney representing the victims says the abuse went on for several years before being reported, and that the accusations occurred at the local Allen Community Ice Rink where he coached.

"And so these girls have been competing to be Olympic-level figure skaters for years — and as aspiring athletes they spend countless hours with these coaches," Zeke Fortenberry, the attorney representing the victims, said. "He would use his position of authority to kind of coerce her into sexual acts."

First, a young adult came forward to the police, followed by a minor.

"The sexual abuse began at age 16 with her coach — that he began to touch her over the clothes in a sexual manner, and he would make sexually overt comments that he wanted to have sex with her while touching her," Fortenberry continued. "He would use his position of authority to kind of coerce her into sexual acts."

"This was not an accident. This was not a mistake of judgment. This was his sexually predatory behavior against them," Fortenberry contested. "And it’s really hard for these girls to come forward. It’s hard enough for a young girl to come forward in general, but it’s even harder when it’s your coach."

The other side:

The Edgett Law Firm in McKinney has been retained by Shroats and issued this statement on Feb. 19, 2026, regarding the arrest:

"Mr. Shroats unequivocally denies the allegations against him. As you are aware, criminal charges are accusations and not findings of guilt. The details of this case will be addressed in a courtroom, where evidence is evaluated under the law rather than in the court of public opinion.

For the past 30 years, Mr. Shroats has been a well-respected figure skating coach/instructor in the local DFW community. Out of respect for the judicial process and potential future jurors, we will not be litigating this matter through media commentary. We respectfully ask that your media coverage on Mr. Shroats reflect the presumption of innocence that applies to every individual in our justice system. At this time, we have no further comment, but we will notify you should we decide to make a public statement in the future."

What we don't know:

Allen police have not released the arrest warrant for Shroats, so we don't know the details in an affidavit that led to his arrest.

Dig deeper:

Shroats previously coached U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, a Plano native who recently won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.