Attorney Lee Merritt arrested during McKinney protest

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt was arrested on Sunday afternoon during a protest in McKinney.

McKinney police say Merritt was part of a group of around 20 people, including several children blocking U.S. Highway 380 in the city.

Lee Merritt (Source: Collin County Jail)

When officers told the protesters to stop blocking the roadway, the demonstrators said they wanted to be arrested, according to McKinney police.

The McKinney Police Department said after approximately 10 minutes of warnings they arrested three protesters for failing to follow orders to level the roadway.

In addition to Merritt, Shelby Tauber and Lachay Batts were arrested. All three were charged with obstructing a highway. Merrit was carrying a firearm at the time, according to police, and he also faces charges for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Merritt posted bond and is now out of jail.

The protest was in memory of Marvin Scott, who died in the Collin County Jail in 2021.

Merritt represented the Scott family.

He has previously represented the families of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson.