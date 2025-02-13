ATM theft suspects from Houston arrested in Fort Worth

article

The Brief Police arrested seven men believed to be part of an ATM theft crew from Houston. The men were caught on Thursday while attempting to steal an ATM at a bank in Fort Worth. They're facing charges of engaging in organized crime. Some are also charged with evading arrest.



Police arrested a crew of suspected ATM thieves from the Houston area after they tried to steal another ATM in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Fort Worth ATM Theft

What we know:

Fort Worth police said they got a tip that a suspected ATM theft crew based out of Houston would soon make their way to Fort Worth.

The same crew is believed to be responsible for several past ATM thefts in Fort Worth.

So, officers began conducting surveillance and, on Thursday, followed three vehicles to a bank ATM on Hulen Street. One of the vehicles, a Ford F250, had been reported stolen.

Police said three suspects got out of the stolen truck and approached the ATM with a pry bar and a sledgehammer. When they grabbed tow straps and went to pull the ATM from its location, the officers took action.

Officers arrested the three suspects who tried to run from the bank, as well as four additional suspects in what police called lookout vehicles.

They’ve been identified as 23-year-old Jemarkus Bogany, 40-year-old Eric Davenport, 37-year-old Traveon Odoms-Lopez, 23-year-old Letrevious Pegese, 23-year-old Mitchell Prince, 30-year-old Andre Varnado, and 29-year-old Andreius Wynn-Farley.

All seven suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Bogany, Odoms-Lopez, and Wynn-Farley are also charged with evading arrest.

What's next:

Investigators are still working to determine if the suspects are indeed linked to other recent ATM thefts in Fort Worth and other areas.