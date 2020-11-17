Atatiana Jefferson's family sues Fort Worth, ex-officer

article

The family of a woman who was killed by a Fort Worth police officer last year is suing the city and that now-former officer.

The federal lawsuit was filed last week by the family of Atatiana Jefferson.

Just over a year ago, she was shot and killed by a police officer checking on an open door at her home.

Jefferson was seen with a gun in her hand but it was in her own home after she reportedly heard noises that may have been the officers outside. They did not announce their presence.

Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean was fired and charged with her murder.

RELATED: Street in Fort Worth to be renamed in honor of Atatiana Jefferson