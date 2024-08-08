North Richland Hills therapist accused of hurting autistic boy, 7, arrested in Lubbock

The North Texas therapist wanted for injury to a child has been taken into custody.

Ashley Moreno is accused of injuring a 7-year-old autistic boy while working as his behavioral therapist at the ABA Interactive Therapy Center in North Richland Hills.

A lawsuit filed by the boy’s parents claims video evidence shows Moreno picking up the 7-year-old patient by his collar and slamming him against a wall.

A warrant was then issued on July 17 for Moreno’s arrest for injury to a child.

North Richland Hills police announced Thursday that the Lubbock Police Department located and arrested Moreno. Her bond has not been set.

The therapy center’s owner, Kiara Henry, was arrested on Wednesday for failing to report child abuse.

Featured article

North Richland Hills police say they uncovered several other unreported complaints. They urge anyone with complaints to contact their police department.