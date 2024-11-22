Dallas influencer sentenced to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot involving social media rival

The Brief Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Ashley Grayson from Dallas tried to hire a couple from Memphis to kill her online business rival in Mississippi. She offered to pay them $20,000 to kill the woman in Mississippi first, then an additional $20,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend and $20,000 to kill someone in Texas who made negative comments about her online. Grayson was found guilty in the murder-for-hire plot and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.



A Dallas woman who was known for her online courses and business advice was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire case.

According to Reagan Fondren, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, 35-year-old Ashley Grayson ran an internet-based business and gained notoriety from her online presence.

On her Instagram account, Grayson called herself a bestseller, eight-figure business coach, course creator, and philanthropist. She claimed she made $1 million in just 40 minutes with an online course teaching others how to turn their own skills into online courses.

However, prosecutors said that in 2021, she had a falling out with a woman from Mississippi who ran a similar business, even though the two had never met in person.

That’s when Grayson contacted a friend in Memphis and asked her to fly to Dallas to discuss a "business opportunity." The Memphis woman and her husband traveled to Dallas in September of 2022 to meet with Grayson and her husband.

Grayson asked the couple to kill three people – her business rival in Mississippi, her ex-boyfriend, and a Texas woman who had made negative comments about her online. She offered to pay them $20,000 for each murder, prosecutors said.

The Memphis couple agreed to the deal, but instead of carrying out the murders, gave police a video of Grayson saying she’d pay them an extra $5,000 to kill the Mississippi woman as soon as possible.

Featured article

The couple also sent Grayson a video of police lights from an unrelated incident and claimed they had attempted the murder, but it was unsuccessful. Grayson gave them $10,000 for their attempt, prosecutors said.

The case went to trial in Memphis this past March. Jurors acquitted Grayson’s husband but found her guilty of murder-for-hire.

"This was a 21st-century crime where online feuds and senseless rivalries bled into the real world. The defendant tried to hire someone to murder a woman over things that happened exclusively on the internet," acting U.S. Attorney Fondren said.

Last month, a judge gave Grayson the maximum sentence of 120 months in prison.

She will not be eligible for parole because it was a federal case.