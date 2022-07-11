Artstillery creates an immersive experience teaching people the history of South Dallas

Fair Park will feature a new experience for people to learn the history of South Dallas this summer. The local arts based nonprofit Artstillery will open an immersive experience titled "In Spite of History," featuring live performances and project mapping to tell the troubling history of the area.

Artstillery conducted six months' worth of interviews in order to create an accurate experience told through the stories of community members.

"Guests can expect a very rich and diverse narrative that they'll hear that I was able to weave together. And every word you'll hear is a truth spoken from someone here in South Dallas," said Ilknur Ozgur, the founder of Artstillery.

The story takes place from the 1960s to present times in South Dallas. Guest will hear the story of Izzy, a young African American girl, who wants to go to the Texas State Fair. However, her grandpa questions the destruction of the Hall of Negro Life at Fair Park, and her family discusses their own place in history, present and the future.

"The material is there to educate but also there for guest to have a really good time," said Ozgur.

Guests will walk throughout Fair Park to experience each performance. Some locations include Cotton Bowl Stadium, Grand Place Building, and the Tower Building. Trams will be transporting guests for the performances that are a longer distance.

Doors open at 7:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday until July 23 and is free to the public.