Police looking for Dallas 83-year-old whose car was last spotted in Fort Worth

Police say an 83-year-old Dallas man has gone missing and may be confused.

Arthur Henry Page was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas on Thursday.

He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with the Pennsylvania license plate LLN1582.

The car was last spotted by a camera in Fort Worth at around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Dallas police say they believe he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Page is said to have gray hair, brown eyes and is about 5'9".

If you know his whereabouts call 911 or (214) 671-4268