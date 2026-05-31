Arrested suspect briefly hijacks Dallas police car, jumps onto freeway from moving vehicle

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The Brief A suspect briefly seized control of a moving Dallas squad car Saturday evening while being taken to jail on the R.L. Thornton Freeway. An officer inside managed to regain control of the cruiser before the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and onto the freeway. Both the officer and suspect were hospitalized, but their current medical conditions are unknown, as is whether the suspect was struck by passing traffic.



An ongoing investigation is underway after an arrested suspect managed to briefly seize control of a police squad car on a Dallas freeway before jumping from the moving vehicle Saturday evening, authorities said.

Suspect hijacks Dallas police car

What we know:

The incident began in the 2300 block of South Marsalis Avenue, where Dallas police officers took the suspect into custody, according to Senior Public Information Officer Corbin Rubinson.

While officers were taking the suspect to jail at 6:10 p.m., the individual managed to gain control of the police vehicle while an officer was still inside, police said.

The officer successfully regained control of the squad car on the R.L. Thornton Freeway near Beckley Avenue, at which point the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and onto the freeway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took both the officer and the suspect to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Latest:

The officer has minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The original arrest stemmed from a traffic stop. The suspect is still in the hospital, so his name and charges have not been released.

The Dallas Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident.