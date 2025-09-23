Multi-vehicle crash in Azle kills 2, injures 3 others

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief At least six vehicles were involved in a crash on FM 730 in Azle on Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others were taken to area hospitals. The highway remains closed as police investigate the cause of the crash.



Two people died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on FM 730 in Azle on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to Azle police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on FM 730 near Winding Way.

A vehicle traveling north veered into the southbound lanes, hitting two vehicles, according to the preliminary investigation. Two other cars then collided with the crashed vehicles.

Police confirmed two fatalities and said three other people were taken to area hospitals.

Two of the three that were injured were seriously injured, according to officials.

What we don't know:

They also haven't identified the two victims who were killed.

What's next:

All north and southbound lanes of FM 730 are closed between Creekwood Ranch Road and Main Street as police investigate the crash. That’s expected to last for several hours.

Police urged people to avoid the area.