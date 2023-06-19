Dallas man who shot 17-year-old girlfriend 10 times sentenced to life in prison

A man who shot his 17-year-old girlfriend 10 times has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

On February 6, 2022, 19-year-old Armando Diaz Jr. from Dallas shot his girlfriend 10 times in the chest, face and back at their apartment. The Collin County Medical Examiner testified that at least four of the gunshot wounds happened while the teen was in the fetal position on the ground.

Armando Diaz Jr. (Source: Collin County)

When police arrived at the scene, the woman's body was found in a second-floor walkway of the apartment complex.

Diaz had fled the area without calling 911.

Four days later, he turned himself into police. After initially lying to police detectives, Diaz eventually confessed to the crime.

At trial, Diaz admitted to shooting the teen with a .45 caliber Glock with a switch on it. He said he was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and that he and the victim had an argument.

A jury unanimously found Diaz guilty, and punished him to life in prison.

"This man brutally shot his defenseless, teenaged girlfriend 10 times, at least four times while she was on the ground in a fetal position. And the jury rightly saw through his lack of remorse," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Diaz will be eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.