Arlington woman stabbed to death in backyard

Published  September 22, 2025 11:31am CDT
The Brief

    • A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning at her home in Arlington.
    • Officers found her with multiple stab wounds in the home's backyard.
    • There's no word on a suspect.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in her backyard on Monday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 9 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive in Arlington.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old in the backyard with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine what happened and who stabbed the victim.

No arrests have been made, and no details about a suspect were released.

The victim’s name also hasn’t been released yet.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Arlington Police Department.

