Arlington woman stabbed to death in backyard
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in her backyard on Monday morning.
What we know:
It happened around 9 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive in Arlington.
Responding officers found a 53-year-old in the backyard with multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Detectives are still working to determine what happened and who stabbed the victim.
No arrests have been made, and no details about a suspect were released.
The victim’s name also hasn’t been released yet.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Arlington Police Department.