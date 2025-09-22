Arlington woman stabbed to death in backyard

article

The Brief A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning at her home in Arlington. Officers found her with multiple stab wounds in the home's backyard. There's no word on a suspect.



Arlington police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in her backyard on Monday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 9 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive in Arlington.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old in the backyard with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine what happened and who stabbed the victim.

No arrests have been made, and no details about a suspect were released.

The victim’s name also hasn’t been released yet.