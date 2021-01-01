Arlington woman killed by boyfriend’s celebratory gunfire

article

Arlington police are actively looking for a man who shot and killed his girlfriend while shooting celebratory gunfire.

The couple reportedly went into the yard to fire shots after midnight in the 1600 block of Connally Terrace.

The gun went off and a bullet hit the woman in the head.

When officers arrived, they found the woman’s body on the porch and the suspect gone.

Police did not release any names but said a warrant is now out for the man’s arrest.