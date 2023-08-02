3 suspects identified in connection to racist, vulgar vandalism in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department has identified 3 suspects they believe are responsible for 17 vehicles that were vandalized over the weekend.

Some of the vandalism included "racist and vulgar" graffiti.

All three suspects are teenagers. Two of the suspects are juveniles under the age of 17.

Arlington police say detectives have talked to all three suspects and their families.

"These incidents didn’t just impact the people whose vehicles were vandalized – they affected and upset the entire Arlington community," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones. "The phrases and images spray-painted on the vehicles were deeply offensive and have no place in our city."

Arlington police said a total of 17 cars were tagged with "racist and vulgar graffiti" overnight Friday.

That included one on East Timberview Lane, two on Safari Trail, two on Moorhead Court, and one on Four Winds Drive.

Videos from the victims and neighbors were used to connect the incidents and find a vehicle of interest.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The Arlington Police Department says it will release additional details once charges are filed.