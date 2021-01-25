Arlington to focus on distributing second vaccine doses

article

People who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arlington a few weeks ago will be given their second and final dose.

The Arlington Fire Department will provide second doses only on Monday at the ESports Stadium and Expo Center near Globe Life Park.

The shots are only available for people who got their first shot at the expo center between Dec. 29-31.

Arlington FD said people who qualify were sent a notification through email, text or a phone call.

The vaccination site will not be administering any first dose shots Monday to people who have not gotten a shot yet.

RELATED: Find the COVID-19 vaccine