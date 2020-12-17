Arlington teachers surprised with gifts for their hard work during the pandemic

Some North Texas teachers who’ve endured a tough fall semester were surprised with holiday gifts.

Goodie bags were delivered to Swift Elementary in Arlington.

The World Mission Society Church of God filled the bags with hot chocolate, hand sanitizer, candy and face masks.

The church wanted to show its appreciation for the staff’s passion and care for their students during the pandemic.

“To know that people in the community are seeing their work makes a huge difference because it’s so easy to just be focused on your students and what’s going on but to see that other people care and want to help support is huge and goes such a long way,” said Bailey Morris, the principal at Swift Elementary.

Principal Morris said gestures like these give teachers an added boost as they navigate things like virtual learning and COVID-19 protocols.