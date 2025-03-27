Arlington suspect dies in custody after police chase ends near Sanger

article

The Brief A man died in police custody early Thursday morning after a domestic violence situation turned into a chase. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped and police believed the suspect was in medical distress. Police administered Narcan and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.



Arlington Police say a male died while in custody early Thursday morning after a domestic violence situation turned into a police chase.

In-custody death

What we know:

Arlington Police were called to the 1800 block of Holly Oak Street around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a male trying to run over a woman with his vehicle.

When the police arrived, they briefly spoke to the suspect who was inside his vehicle. He drove away from the scene in his Nissan Altima.

The investigation revealed he was accused of "violently assaulting" the victim and causing serious injuries, police said.

Around 2 a.m. the suspect vehicle was spotted traveling westbound on I-20 near the Arlington-Fort Worth border. Officers also learned the suspect was on parole for aggravated kidnapping.

Police began chasing the suspect, and it ended in Denton County, near Sanger, on I-35.

Arlington police say officers tried to have the suspect exit his vehicle, but there was no response.

A drone was deployed and officers believed he was in medical distress.

They approached the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Arlington Police say the officers administered Narcan to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the name of the suspect once the next of kin has been notified.