Arlington father and son arrested after fight ends in shooting

Two Arlington men are facing serious charges after their fight led to a shooting and injuries.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Blair Lane, which is on the south side of the city.

Arlington police said 64-year-old Sammy Longoria Sr. and 43-year-old Sammy Longoria Jr. got into an argument in their family’s garage.

Afterward, the son walked outside carrying a firearm and fired shots through a window into his father’s bedroom.

The father was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the father also had a firearm and assaulted his son at some point during the argument. So, the younger man was also taken to the hospital.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Arlington jail after being cleared by doctors.

Longoria Sr. is charged with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Longoria Jr. is charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both men are also facing drug charges because police found marijuana while searching their home.