High school student arrested after threatening to shoot up Arlington school, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - A student at Arlington Seguin High School was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.
Arlington police locked down the school just before noon as they searched for the suspect.
The juvenile suspect was eventually located off campus with a weapon.
Police then took the student to the Juvenile Detention Center.
No one was injured during the incident and the suspect never returned to campus, according to police.