Alcohol containers found in car involved in deadly hit-and-run, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are working to find a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of W. Pioneer Parkway and Center Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Witnesses say the man was using the crosswalk when he was hit by a black Honda Civic traveling east on Pioneer Parkway.
The driver of the Civic did not stop.
Officers found the car not far from the crash site. A witness told police the driver left the vehicle on foot and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.
Police say there were multiple alcohol containers inside the vehicle.
Investigators are still working to identify the driver.
No arrests have been made at this time.