Alcohol containers found in car involved in deadly hit-and-run, Arlington police say

Arlington police are working to find a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of W. Pioneer Parkway and Center Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Witnesses say the man was using the crosswalk when he was hit by a black Honda Civic traveling east on Pioneer Parkway.

The driver of the Civic did not stop.

Officers found the car not far from the crash site. A witness told police the driver left the vehicle on foot and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

Police say there were multiple alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to identify the driver.

No arrests have been made at this time.