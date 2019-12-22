Arlington police seek help finding missing 19-year-old

article

Police in Arlington are asking for the public’s help to find a 19-year-old who was last seen Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police report his vehicle was found “under suspicious circumstances” on Saturday.

Evan Deshaun Lacey was reported missing on Thursday, and his family told police he was last seen leaving their Arlington home for work at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lacey was wearing a red jacket and gray sweatpants.

He was driving a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum, and that vehicle was found “under suspicious circumstances“ in the 4200 block South Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth.

Police in Arlington and Fort Worth are working together to find out if a crime did occur.

According to police, at the time of the initial missing person report, there was no evidence that Lacey was in danger.

Anyone with information on Lacey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arlington or Fort Worth Police Departments. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.